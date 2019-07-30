Betel leaves, gutkha, tobacco to be banned inside Jagannath temple

(Eds: upgrading with details) Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) Citizens beware. From coming Thursday you will be barred from entering Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and also have to shell out Rs 500 as penalty if found with betel leaves, gutkha or tobacco inside the 12th century shrine. The decision to this effect was taken during a ShreeJagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) meeting on Monday to ensure cleanliness in the temple, a senior temple officialsaid on Tuesday. The new rule will come into force from August 1. "Any devotee or temple staffer found chewing tobacco,betel leaves or gutkha will be barred from entering thepremises and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on them," P KMohapatra, Chief Administrator of the SJTA, said. The SJTA will set up boards around the temple to create awareness among the public about the new sanitationrules, he said. Another official said guards posted at the templegates will frisk the devotees and temple staffers to preventthem from carrying the banned items inside the premises. The world famous temple at Puri in Odisha is dedicatedto Lord Jagannath, a form of lord Maha Vishnu. It was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century. Lapses and irregularities observed during the RathYatra festival along with repair work of the temple were alsodiscussed in the meeting, the official said. Measures required for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the day-to-day rituals inside the temple were also discussed at the meeting, he said. PTI SKN ACD MM SNS IND