Betel trader shot dead in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A betel trader was Saturday shot dead by bike-borne persons at the busy Station Road Crossing in the city area here, police said. Manoj kumar Chaurasia, 35, was going to the railway station when miscreants shot him and fled with his bag, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. Chaurasia was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far. PTI CORR ABN INDIND

