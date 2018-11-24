Beti Bachao programme was first started by Guru Gobind Singh: HP Guv

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Launched by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government a few years ago, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme was in fact first started by Guru Gobind Singh for empowering the girl child, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said Saturday. "Guru Gobind Singh ji had started the movement in the name of 'Kudi Bachhao' from Kangra (district) to save the girl child and, at present, this movement has been given the form of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan," Devvrat said, while addressing a convocation of the Eternal University in Sirmaur district. Urging the people to support and be a part of this campaign, Devvrat said that great saints and gurus of Sikhs made their highest contribution in building the society and nation in the past. PTI DJIHMB