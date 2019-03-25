Bette Midler, Judith Light join 'The Politician' cast

Los Angeles, Mar 25 (PTI) Veteran actors Bette Midler and Judith Light are the latest addition to the cast of Ryan Murphy's "The Politician".The "American Horror Story" creator said Midler and Light will both appear in seasons one and two of the upcoming political comedy, reported Variety. "The Politician is Murphy's first series to debut on Netflix after the streaming service tapped him for a five-year deal in 2018.Outbidding several other companies, Netflix ordered two seasons of the show, and another series titled "Hollywood". The show will also mark Midler's first collaboration with Murphy. The series revolves around Ben Platt's Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he is destined to be the president of the United States. The two seasons will focus on his high school student body president election, his enrollment at Harvard and eventual path to becoming the nation's president.The series also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett."The Politician" premieres on Netflix on September 27. PTI SHDSHD