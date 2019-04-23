'Better Call Saul' could wrap after six seasons: Giancarlo Esposito

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) Actor Giancarlo Esposito has hinted popular crime drama series "Better Call Saul" may end after a sixth season.The actor, who plays Gus Fring in the "Breaking Bad" prequel spin-off, said it would be a good way to wrap the story."It's tricky with (co-creator Vince Gilligan). If you look at the 'Breaking Bad' model, he said five years, five seasons, but it was really five and six with the split final season."(As for the show), there will be six seasons. It seems like that's the way, the comfortable way, to end this," Esposito told Collider."Better Call Saul", fronted by Bob Oderkirk's Saul Goodman, also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando.Odenkirk plays the shady lawyer, Jimmy McGill alias Saul Goodman in the series from AMC. The network had no comment on Esposito's remarks.The series, created by Gilligan and Peter Gould, is currently in production on season five. It is expected to air next year. PTI RDSRDS