'Better Call Saul' won't return until 2020

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) The season five of "Better Call Saul" is not expected to premiere until next year, AMC network has announced.Sarah Barnett, AMC's President of Entertainment Networks, said decisions like these are "driven by talent needs".In an interview with Vulture, Barnett said, the premiere of the fifth chapter is something "which we would not override if it would result in a worse show."She also hinted that the writers "have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show," and that "(w)e're certainly getting closer" to the end of the series. EW also confirmed that the network's earnings call mentioned a debut date of early 2020.The "Breaking Bad" spin-off, fronted by Bob Oderkirk's Saul Goodman, also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.The show will see Odenkirk reprise his role as the shady lawyer, Jimmy McGill alias Saul Goodman in the crime drama from AMC. "Better Call Saul" received renewal order in July 2018. PTI RDSRDS