Better connectivity to boost trade among South Asian nations: CUTS International

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Strengthening transportation and connectivity in South Asia will help promote intra-regional trade between nations, research firm CUTS International said today.

Intra-regional trade among the South Asian nations is mere 5 per cent despite a free trade pact mainly due to lack of integration of transportation networks and high cost of logistics.

Private sector can play a critical role in further improving the regional connectivity in the South Asian region, Secretary General of CUTS International, Pradeep S Mehta said in a statement.

He was speaking at the regional policy dialogue on ?Connectivity Imperatives in the Bay of Bengal Region".

Speaking at the event, Toe Aung Myint, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar, said that his country is working on various connectivity projects with India, which once completed would help in bridging gaps between South Asia and South East Asia.

Emphasising on the importance of connectivity, Amitava Chakraborty, Director, Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute stated that it is important to have a pact between the neighbouring countries on easing transaction costs.