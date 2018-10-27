Better cooperation between commerce and agri ministries to help boost exports: APEDA

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Saturday called for better cooperation between the ministries of commerce and agriculture to boost agri-exports.APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce."An integrated approach and better cooperation is needed among the two union ministries for boosting agriculture production and exports," it said in a statement.The increasing cooperation would also help boost agri-exports to USD 60 billion by 2022 from the current USD 38 billion, it said.APEDA works to promote export of various agricultural commodities and provides a platform to showcase India's quality produce to the global market.The Commerce Ministry is expected to soon come out with an agriculture export policy. PTI RR ABMABM

