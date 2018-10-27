Better cooperation between commerce and agri ministries to help boost exports: APEDA

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Saturday called for better cooperation between the ministries of commerce and agriculture to boost agri-exports.APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce."An integrated approach and better cooperation is needed among the two union ministries for boosting agriculture production and exports," it said in a statement.The increasing cooperation would also help boost agri-exports to USD 60 billion by 2022 from the current USD 38 billion, it said.APEDA works to promote export of various agricultural commodities and provides a platform to showcase India's quality produce to the global market.The Commerce Ministry is expected to soon come out with an agriculture export policy. PTI RR ABMABM