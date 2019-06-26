Better road connectivity will help farmers: UP chief secy

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey Wednesday said the state will soon have an advanced and systematic road network to help farmers sell their produce in remote areas and avail better prices. "The state is going to have a highly advanced and systematic road network. The construction of the Purvanchal Expressway will make transport and travel to Delhi and Patna much easier and cheaper," Pandey said. He said the Jewar Airport will be developed in an area thrice the size of the Delhi Airport so as to give farmers better air facility. Speaking to the media after inaugurating an international export promotion programme -- Reverse Buyers Sell Meet for mango, its products and other fruits -- the UP chief secretary said to compete at the international level the farmers would have to improve the quality of their produce. "The state government is keen to uplift the conditions of the farmers through the implementation of various beneficiary schemes," he said. Pandey said optical cables are to be installed at every village panchayat so as to facilitate connection of the farmers with the international market and also to update them with relevant information. He said such international buyer-seller meets should be organised in all four zones of the state -- Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Pacshimanchal and Dakshinanchal. PTI NAV INDIND