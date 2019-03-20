Better to become a 'chowkidar' than being a 'big liar' like Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Hitting back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his dig on the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, the Delhi BJP Wednesday said 'chowkidars' work really hard in their lives and it is better to become a watchman than being a "big liar" like the AAP chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the countrymen to become "Chowkidars" so that they can fight against corruption and social evils, the BJP's Delhi unit said.Anybody who contributes to the progress of the country is a 'Chowkidar' but Arvind Kejriwal won't understand this as he has nothing to do with the country and its countrymen, the Delhi BJP tweeted.The BJP's tweet came after Kejriwal took a dig at the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and said if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He said if the people want good education, they should vote for Aam Aadmi Party.The Delhi BJP said 'Chowkidars' work really hard and unlike AAP, they do not waste public money for their own promotion.On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.Since then, the BJP has stepped up its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profiles while seeking people's support in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI PLB PLB TDSTDS