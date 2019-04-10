Betting racket busted in Kanpur, Varanasi; 8 held

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force busted an IPL betting racket and arrested eight persons in connection with it, officials said Wednesday. "The STF arrested eight persons from Kanpur and Varanasi for IPL betting. Over Rs 30 lakh, foreign currency (350 Dirham), laptops, television, mobile phones, five registers and two vehicles have been seized," the STF said in a statement. During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted to their involvement in the racket. Cases have been registered in Kanpur and Varanasi, the STF statement said. PTI NAV INDIND