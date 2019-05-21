Betty Gilpin says people often mistook her for 'Killing Eve' fame Jodie Comer

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) "Glow" star Betty Gilpin has revealed that she is often mistaken by people for Jodie Comer but she has no issues with it as she is a fan of the British actor for her performance in the show "Killing Eve".Comer, 26, has become a global star after she portrayed international assassin Villanelle on AMC's and BBC America's "Killing Eve". The actor most recently won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for the show.During Variety's My Favourite Episode podcast, Gilpin said she has received a lot of congratulatory messages from people for her show "Glow", where she portrays Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, but sometimes they would also wish her for "Killing Eve"."Since 'Killing Eve' came out so many people have been like, 'I love you on that BBC show'. There's a Twitter account devoted to she and I looking alike!" the 32-year-old actor said.Gilpin said she is only "flattered" by such messages as she believes people have started recognising the good work of her fellow performers and stopped boxing women artistes in certain roles."I continue to only feel excited and inspired, and full of adrenaline, by these women's work. It feels like we are, and this show is, kind of turning on its ear this idea that to be an actress you have to be in that Barbie (doll) cell where the choices are small and your purpose is to complement the male lead... I just think it's flipping the table," she added. PTI RB RB BKBK