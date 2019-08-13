Betway Partners With Cricket Legend Kevin Pietersen

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online bookmaker Betway has signed former England cricketer and 2005 Ashes hero, Kevin Pietersen as its "Global Cricket Ambassador" for 2019.Pietersen, who scored over 8000 Test runs, will be offering insight and tips during the Ashes as part of his new ambassador role.Kevin Pietersen celebrated the new role: "This has already been such an exciting year for cricket and I'm delighted to be working with Betway and sharing my love of the game with fellow fans."Paul Adkins, Marketing and Operations Director at Betway added: "We are delighted to have partnered with a world class cricketer who captivated fans across the globe. We are looking forward to reading his insight and tips. It's an incredibly exciting time for cricket following the World Cup and we're looking forward to watching the Ashes unfold with Kevin's analysis."Pietersen's thoughts on all things cricket will feature on the Betway Insider, the company's online sports blog featuring expert betting tips, plus exclusive columns from existing racing ambassador, champion National Hunt jockey Richard Johnson.Betway will also be supporting content highlighting the work of SORAI (Save our Rhinos Africa & India) which was Kevin's brainchild. Founded after he was introduced to wildlife preservation when he was taken on a rhino tagging operation. Pietersen has thrown himself into various fundraising projects, working with endangered animals in Africa and India.Read Kevin's first blog on the Betway Insider: https://blog.betway.com/cricket/kevin-pietersen-betway-blog-second-ashes-test-12-08-19/.About the Betway GroupThe Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is ISO 27001 accredited through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway's various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959404/Betway_Kevin_Pietersen.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926919/Betway_Logo.jpg PWRPWR