'Between Two Ferns' movie in works at Netflix

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Zach Galifianakis' hit show "Between Two Ferns" is getting a film treatment at Netflix.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant has started working on a feature-length version of the talk show, which hailed from comedy video website and production house, Funny or Die.It is being directed by show's co-creator Scott Aukerman.The outlet reports that an impressive line-up of guests has already been assembled, which includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, Peter Dinklage, Ed Helms and David Letterman.Across the 21 episodes of "Between Two Ferns", some of the biggest names in Hollywood had volunteered to be mocked by Galifianakis. It included former US president Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Steve Carell, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron.The show most recently returned for a special episode, featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.