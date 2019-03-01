'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry in hospital after he suffered massive stroke

Los Angeles, Mar 1 (PTI) Hollywood star Luke Perry, currently starring in "Riverdale", has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a "massive" stroke.The 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation at the hospital", his representative Arnold Robinson told the Hollywood Reporter.However, contrary to what some media reports have said, "he is not in a coma," the spokesperson added.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an address, believed to be Perry's, around 9:40 am for a "medical assistance" call on Wednesday, authorities said.The actor's health scare happened on the same day Fox announced that the original stars of "Beverly Hills 90210" has signed on for a reboot.Perry famously played bad boy Dylan McKay on the long-running '90s teen drama.The actor currently stars as Fred Andrews on "Riverdale". PTI RB BKBK