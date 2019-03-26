'Beware of jumlas': AAP compares BJP's Rs 15 lakh promise to Cong's income plan

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday drew a comparison between the BJP's Rs 15 Lakh promise ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to Congress's minimum income plan, asking voters to beware of such rhetoric.The AAP posted a picture on Twitter showing a man getting kicked out of an ATM with BJP written on it and another ATM with Congress on it, with a caption of "beware of jumlas (rhetoric)".A senior AAP leader said if the Congress could fulfil its promise it is good but it might be difficult to get out of the shadow of the BJP which promised to give Rs 15 lakh if elected to power.In a big-bang poll promise, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls, and asserted it will be the "final assault" on poverty. PTI UZM SOMSOM