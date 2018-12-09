Beyonce arrives in Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies

Udaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Pop star Beyonce Sunday reached Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding functions of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. Isha will be tying the knot with industrialist Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal in Mumbai on December 12. The Grammy-winning artiste was photographed at Udaipur airport wearing white blazer and sunglasses. Beyonce will reportedly perform at Isha's wedding ceremony. The singer is the latest high-profile name to attend the celebrations in Rajasthan's Lake City. Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton; CEO of British Petroleum Bob Dudley; Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan in Asia Pacific, Nicolas Aguzin, and Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm were some of the guests from abroad, who arrived on Saturday.Pre-wedding ceremonies are being held at Udai Vilas and City Palace here. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, businessmen LN Mittal were also among nearly 1,200 guests who attended the functions. Many of the guests arrived in 150 chartered planes and 44 routine flights which landed at Udaipur airport on Friday and Saturday left the city in 35 chartered planes. On Sunday, new guests reached in five chartered planes.A special 'Swedeshi Bazar' has been set up inside the hotel where 108 traditional Indian art forms have been put up by master craftsmen and craftswomen from different parts of the country, including Rajasthan, a source engaged in the pre-wedding arrangement informed.Textiles of 30 types, paintings are among other items which are available in the market set up for the guests. PTI CORR AG SHD RDS SHD