BFSI, Retail top employment generators in last quarter of 2018: TimesJobs RecruiteX Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TimesJobs monthly hiring report, RecruiteX noted 26% significant spike in talent demand from December 2017 to December 2018. Top five employment generators were Retail, BFSI, Infrastructure, IT/Telecom and FMCG Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune and Chennai were the top hiring cities during this period January 10, 2019 New Delhi:Job seekers can expect a silver lining in 2019 as recruitment activities posted 26% rise in activities in Y-o-Y comparison in December 2018, shows RecruiteX-TimesJobs monthly hiring index. Retail, BFSI, Infrastructure, IT/Telecom and FMCG sectors emerged as top job creators in the said review period. BFSI and Retail sectors emerged as the top employers in the last quarter (October-December 2018) of 2018 and saw the highest talent demand of 14% each in December 2018. With a 12% growth in demand, Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals and Petrochemicals/ Oil and Gas/ Power industries significantly contributed to creating a positive employment outlook. Monthly hiring indices notice a jump too! The RecruiteX M-o-M analysis revealed a 9% rise in the talent demand in December 2018. In December 2018, demand for Banking/Insurance/Financial Services and Sales/Business Development professionals increased. Engineering, Front Office/ Administration and Logistics/ Supply Chain Management/ Procurement were among the top five functional areas in demand. Tier II cities such as Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh witnessed a significant surge in talent demand of more than 30% each. These were the top three locations for talent demand in the M-o-M analysis. Among metro cities, Chennai hired most professionals in December 2018. For the period December 2017-2018, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune and Chennai were the top hiring cities. Talent demand for senior employees (with 20+ years of work experience) witnessed an 18% growth during December 2018. This trend was followed by the rise in demand for candidates with an experience range of 2-5 years. Demand for freshers declined during the month. The latest findings of TimesJobs RecruiteX report showed that the Year 2018 ended on a positive note, marking a good start for 2019. A rise of 26% in talent demand from December 2017 to December 2018 gives us an optimistic outlook for the rest of 2019. Our data results ignite hope that the hiring activity could remain strong in 2019, said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig. About TimesJobs: TimesJobs is a platform to help competent professionals enhance their career growth. With over 25 million registered jobseekers across the board and more than 60 million-page views every month, it is the most preferred career portal among ambitious and talented professionals who want to make smarter career decisions that accelerate their career progression.