Bhagirathi dumping: NGT directs NHIDCL to deposit Rs 2 cr, dismisses review plea

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has dismissed state-run NHIDCL's plea seeking review of its order to deposit Rs 2 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board for dumping muck into the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, during in-chamber hearing, said there was no merit in the plea of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation. "We have perused the application and the records of original application... Upon consideration of the facts and circumstances, we do not find any merit in the application. Accordingly, the Review Application stands dismissed," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi.NHIDCL had moved the tribunal seeking review of the its November 1, 2018 order directing it to deposit Rs 2 crore with the CPCB after going through the report of a four-member committee headed by Additional Director of the Ministry of Environment and Forests.It had also directed NHIDCL to conduct soil survey in respect of stability of soil and the geology structure of the areas before undertaking such projects.The direction had come on a plea filed by Gaurav Jain who had alleged that NHIDCL was dumping muck into Bhagirathi river during construction of road in a reckless manner.It had referred to various newspaper reports to substantiate its claim. PTI PKS SA