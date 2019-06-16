'Bhamashah Sammelan' to be held on June 28 in Rajasthan

scorecardresearch
Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A state-level 'Bhamashah Sammelan' will be organised here on June 28 to honour the contribution of individuals who brought a change in the education sector. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said 110 'Bhamashah' and 44 motivators will be honoured in the event. He said people who donated Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore will be conferred Shiksha Bhushan and those who contributed more than Rs 1 crore will be awarded with Shiksha Vibhushan. PTI AG SNESNE

