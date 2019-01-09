Bharat Bandh: SBI treasury branch at Thiruvananthapuram attacked, trains blocked

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) A treasury branch of the State Bank of India here was attacked and trains were blocked in various parts of Kerala on Wednesday as the 48-hour trade union strike entered its second day.The branch manager said a group of people came to his cabin at around 10 am and threatened the staff, damaged a glass table top and a computer.No additional police security was sought as the security staff was on duty, he said.At the Thiruvananthapuram railway station, Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express and Venad Express were blocked, while the Kottayam-Nilambur passenger train in Kalamassery was held up for a while.A Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) worker, who allegedly hurled stones at the BJP protest pandal here on Tuesday, has been arrested.All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have extended support to the strike called by 10 central trade union against the "anti-labour" policies of the Centre.In many places, shops and commercial establishments were remained shut. Buses and autorickshaws were also off the roads.Many shopkeepers alleged that they were asked to put down their shutters.Most of the textile and spices shops in the Broadway Market in Kochi and Mittayi Theruvu (sweet street) in Kozhikode were open.Sabarimala pilgrims, tourists, social and religious functions have been exempted from the strike.PTI UD ROH DPBDPB