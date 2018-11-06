Bharat Financial completes Rs 2,334.71 cr worth securitisation transactions

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bharat Financial Inclusion Tuesday said it has completed securitisation transactions worth Rs 2,334.71 crore this fiscal and the entire pool qualifies for priority sector treatment as per RBI norms.Securitisation refers to pooling various types of debt and selling them to investors.In a regulatory filing, the company said it completed the fourth securitisation transaction of Rs 429.88 crore Tuesday."With this transaction, the company has completed four securitization transactions worth Rs 2,334.71 crore in FY'19," the filing added.The entire pool qualifies for priority sector treatment as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) priority sector lending guidelines, it said.The pool has been rated AA (SO) by a leading rating agency, signifying a "high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations". Such instruments carry a very low credit risk, it added. PTI LUX ABM