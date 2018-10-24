scorecardresearch
Bharat Financial Inclusion net profit jumps 73% to Rs 233cr in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Microfinance lender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Wednesday reported a jump of 73 per cent in its net profit at Rs 233 crore for the quarter ended September.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Bharat Financial Inclusion also reported a 46 per cent year-on-year growth in its Gross Loan Portfolio to Rs 15,482 crore in second quarter of FY2018-19. "Bharat Financial Inclusion Limiteds Gross Loan Portfolio growth of 46 per cent year-on-year is primarily driven by customer acquisition. The customer base grew by 31 per cent year-on-year with the addition of 10.5 lakh customers in Q2-FY19," said MR Rao, CEO and Managing Director, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited. Shares of the company closed 3.36 per cent higher at Rs 924.65 on BSE. PTI KPM MR

