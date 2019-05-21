scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Bharat Financial Inclusion Q4 profit jumps 50 pc to Rs 321 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Microfinance lender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Tuesday reported a 50 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 321 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations rose to Rs 851.01 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 646.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said. Bharat Financial Inclusion also reported a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in its Gross Loan Portfolio to Rs 17,394 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19. "Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited continues to sustain its Gross Loan Portfolio growth through healthy addition of customers," said M R Rao, CEO and Managing Director, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited. "We added 9.6 lakh customers in Q4-FY19 vis-a-vis 9.2 lakh customers in Q3-FY19," he added. PTI BKS MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos