Bharat Forge Q3 net profit jumps 77.39% to Rs 228.17 crore

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Auto components major Bharat Forge today reported a 77.39 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 228.17 crore for the quarter ended on December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 128.62 crore for the same period in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,390.55 crore. It was at Rs 990.01 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations is not comparable due to introduction of GST from July 1, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading 3.38 per cent higher at Rs 730 on the BSE. PTI SVK ANS MR