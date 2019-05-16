Bharat Forge reaches 1 million crankshaft production milestone

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Auto component major Bharat Forge Thursday said it has rolled out one millionth finished machine crankshaft from Pune for German commercial vehicle major Daimler. The company supplies the machined crankshafts to Daimler AG's diesel engine plant in Detroit (USA) for 13L and 15L engine platforms, the release said. It also supplies the 13L platform to Daimler's Mannheim plant in Germany, it said. "We thank Daimler for this strategic relationship that has enabled us to achieve this (one millionth finished machine crankshaft) marquee milestone. Collaboration between Daimler and Bharat Forge engineering teams have achieved significant gains in the product performance," Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani said. Bharat Forge is a strategic supplier-partner for safety critical finish machined front axle beams, machined crankshafts and steering knuckles to Daimler plants in Germany, the US, Japan, Brazil and India, the release said. PTI IAS AP RVKRVK