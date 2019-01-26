Bharat Parv begins in Red Fort

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort here, according to an official statement.The fourth edition of the six-day event began Saturday and is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with other central ministries and state governments."The major highlights of this year are a replica of the Statue of Unity created by sculptor Shri Ram Vanji Suttar and a Gandhi Gram, in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi'," the statement said.Itwill be open for people from 12 noon to 10 PM every day and the entry to the event will be free. However, the visitors will need an identity proof.Other highlights of this year's event are a display of the Republic Day parade tableaux, performances by the armed forces bands (static as well as dynamic), and a photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).The event will include IRCTC' promotions on special tourist trains and 'Jago Grahak Jago' Consumer Awareness campaign. It will also facilitate an exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. PTI ASG DPB