Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee: Moment of happiness for family, says sis

Kirnahar/Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Pranab Mukherjee's sister Annapurna Banerjee Saturday said it was a "time of immense happiness" for the family, a day after the name of the former president was announced for the coveted Bharat Ratna. She said Mukherjee's son Abhijit and daughter Sharmistha telephoned her on Friday and conveyed the news."This is a time of immense happiness for me. He got what he deserved," the elder sister of the former president told reporters who visited their ancestral residence here in Birbhum district."The whole family believes he got the honour he richly deserved," Annapurna said.The government had on Friday announced the country's highest civilian award for Mukherjee for his contribution to public life.Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay said, "Weare proud as Bengalis that an elderly statesman like PranabMukherjee was chosen for Bharat Ratna." West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he was happy as a Bengali that Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Mukherjee's contribution to the country."The Gandhi family had not deemed Mukherjee fit for the honour (when they were at the helm)," he said. Late singer and lyricist Bhupen Hazarika and late Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh were also conferred the Bharat Ratna.