Bharat Road Network Jul-Sep net profit falls over 43 pc

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Infrastructure firm Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) reported more than 43 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 4.43 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had clocked Rs 7.86 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, BRNL said in a BSE filing.However, during the July-September 2018, its total income rose to Rs 21.45 crore from Rs 14.61 crore in the year-ago-quarter.In a statement, BRNL Managing Director Bajrang Kumar Choudhary said, "The operational assets in our portfolio continue to demonstrate a strong operating performance with steady improvement in traffic and robust increase in toll revenue despite a temporary slump due to Kerala floods affected revenue streams from our Kerala project, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited."BRNL is a road BOT (build operate and transfer) company focused on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads and highways projects.It is involved in the development, operation and maintenance of national and state highways in several states in India with projects in states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. PTI ABI MR