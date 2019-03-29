Bharatnatyam performance to explore different aspects of Sita-Ram's relationship

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A cultural evening will showcase distinct aspects of the relationship between Hindu deities Sita and Ram through a Bharatnatyam dance performance here.Organised by Aayam Institute of Performing Arts, the evening will see a performance by Arshia Mathur, the disciple of renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Sindhu Mishra, at LTG Auditorium, Mandi House on Saturday. "This show is very special, because it makes me feel that I have been able to inculcate not just the classical dance in my students but also the process of creative thinking. "So, my disciples have learnt to express themselves and when you see the performance you will realise that it is a very different program, it explores different aspect of relationship between Ram and Sita, which is absolutely non-traditional," Mishra said. The evening will see dance performances in Hindi, Avadhi, Braj and Tamil.Beginning with a 'Guru Vandana' from Gita, the show will be followed by 'Gaaiye Ganapati', an invocation of lord Ganesha from Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas.'Tan Varnam' will be presented where Maa Yashodha narrates the epic Ramayana to young Krishna. This act consists of jathis (rhythmic patterns) and abhinaya. In 'Padam', an abhinaya piece, the dancer will depict the moment when Sita sees Ram for the first time in the palace of Mithila. Another Padam act will be presented showcasing Sita as an epitome of beauty and courage during her confinement in Ashok Vatika. The curtains will be drawn after 'Thillana' which is a rhythmic piece in Carnatic music that is generally performed at the end of a repertoire. The dancer will be supported by G Elangovan on Carnatic vocals, Nitin Sharma on Hindustani vocals, M V Chandrashekhar on mridangam, Sachin Sharma on tabla and Murad Ali on sarangi. PTI MAHMAH