BharatPe ropes in Salman Khan as brand ambassador

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Merchant service and UPI payments app BharatPe Monday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.The company is on an aggressive growth spree and will be launching a brand advertising campaign with Khan shortly, it said in a release.The new brand campaign with Khan will be focused towards educating merchants and users about UPI payments along with driving adoption of BharatPe app for all their business needs, it added.The fintech startup will also partner with the actor for outdoor campaigns, radio, social media and in-app education initiatives, the statement said."BharatPe is positioned as the business utility app for small and medium businesses. The brand's synergy with brand Salman Khan lies in the manner that we both are determined to serve Bharat, the real India," BharatPe co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover said.Khan is a universally loved and respected superstar whose body of work always cuts across with the audience, he added."We are privileged to have him as the face of BharatPe to take the financial inclusion to small businesses, who need it the most," he said.Co-founded by Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe offers merchants a single interface for all UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, Mobikwik, Freecharge and others.BharatPe has raised three financing rounds worth USD 17.5 million till date from investors like Insight Partners, Sequoia and Beenext. PTI SR NKD RUJ ANUANU