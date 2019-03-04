Bharti AXA General launches service for fast vehicle claim settlement

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Private insurer Bharti AXA General Insurance on Monday said it has introduced a technology-led service that allows customers and partner garages to raise instant vehicle claims and get quicker claim settlement. The company is aiming to process 20-25 per cent of its total vehicle insurance claims in the first year through the service, Smart eSurvey, which is a live streaming solution for processing motor insurance claims, Bharti AXA General Insurance said in a statement.The company shall provide its customers with the option of on-the-spot video inspection and virtual survey of their damaged vehicles through Smart e-Survey App and browser based web link, it said."Smart eSurvey App empowers customers and our partner garages to connect with us and raise motor insurance claims survey request instantly and seamlessly. It helps vehicle owners receive speedy claims settlement," the company's CEO Sanjeev Srinivasan said. The virtual survey can be completed in just a few minutes and the claims processing will be initiated without the surveyors visit, provided the customer is found eligible for his claim. Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French insurance giant AXA, reported a maiden profit of Rs 3.3 crore as on September 31, 2018. PTI DP MRMR