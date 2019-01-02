Bharti AXA Life uses 'WhatsApp' to deliver policy, renewal premium

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Private sector insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance Wednesday said it has started delivering policies and renewal premium receipt to customers via instant messaging platform WhatsApp.It is a part of its alternative service option to the policy holders, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said in a statement.Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French Insurance major AXA, is one of the first few life insurers to provide its customers with the option of policy contract, renewal premium receipts and claim intimation through WhatsApp, it said.This is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company's multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, robust customer care and contact centre, dynamic portal and chatbot, it said. PTI DP BALBALBAL