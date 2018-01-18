Bharti Infratel shares tank over 6 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Shares of Bharti Infratel today slipped over 6 per cent after the company posted 6 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock slumped 6.15 per cent to end at Rs 343.85 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.72 per cent to Rs 341.75.

On NSE, shares of the company dipped 6 per cent to close at Rs 343.80.

In terms of equity volume, 3.12 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 42 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Mobile tower firm Bharti Infratel yesterday posted 6 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 585 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal on higher costs.

The companys net profit for the October-December period of last fiscal was Rs 620 crore.

Infratels revenue for the third quarter of 2017-18 was Rs 3,655 crore, up 7 per cent over the year-ago period. PTI SUM SBT