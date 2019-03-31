Bhartiya Tribal Party fields candidates in Rajasthan's Banswara-Dungarpur, Jodhpur LS seats

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Gujarat-based Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) has declared its candidates on two of the five Lok Sabha seats that it would contest in Rajasthan.It has nominated Kantilal Rot from Banswara-Dungarpur and Amar Singh Kalunda from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. The party will later announce its candidates on Udaipur, Rajsamand and Jalore seats, BTP state president Dr Velaram Goghra told PTI.The party's second list will be released in a couple of days, he said. Accusing both the BJP and the Congress of neglecting issues of tribals for years, Goghra alleged the major political parties have betrayed the tribals and bereft them of their rights.He exuded confidence that the BTP will win the five seats and work for the betterment of people. The BTP was founded in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat polls by former JD(U) legislator Chotubhai Vasava. It won two seats in Gujarat elections in alliance with Congress. The party won the Sagwara and Chaurasi Assembly seats in the recent Rajasthan elections.In Rajasthan, the party has found strong support from students' group Bhil Vidhyarthi Morcha, which has been active in the tribal belt. In union elections early this year, it won a substantial number of seats in Dungarpur colleges. PTI AG NSDNSD