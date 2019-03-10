Bhaskar Khulbe re-employed as secretary to PM for six months

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe has been re-employed as Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six months, beginning April 1, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Khulbe was in October 2014 appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He was appointed as the secretary, PMO, in August 2016. Khulbe is a 1983-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Khulbe as secretary to prime minister for a period of six months beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his superannuation, the order said. PTI AKV AQSAQS