Bhati supporters burn effigy of Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner

Bikaner, Apr 2 (PTI) Supporters of BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati on Tuesday burnt an effigy of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, two weeks after the veteran politician was denied a ticket from the Bikaner parliamentary seat.Bhati had submitted his resignation on March 15 after the BJP replaced him with BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal from the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat.Protesters reached Kotgate holding flags and raised anti-Meghwal slogans. They accused him of doing caste-based politics.On several occasions, Meghwal has accused Bhati of working as a "Congress agent".