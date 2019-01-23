BHEL bags order for emission control equipment for 660-MW power unit in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) State-run engineering firm BHEL Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) for its ongoing 660-megawatt coal-based supercritical thermal power project at the Bhusawal Thermal Power Station (Unit VI). The project is being executed by BHEL on the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a company statement said. According to the statement, Mahagenco has awarded the additional order to BHEL for installation of emission control equipment, changes in various equipment and subsystems due to change in coal, and modification in CHP or AHP, among others. With this, the revised order value for the Bhusawal Thermal Power Station Unit VI project is now around Rs 3,750 crore. The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff international competitive bidding (ICB), it said. BHEL has, so far, secured orders to provide 34 sets of the flue-gas desulphurisation system for sulphur oxide (SOx) control and 13 sets of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for nitrogen oxide (NOx) control. On the NOx control front, the company possesses in-house capabilities to supply the technology for reducing NOx levels through efficient low NOx burner systems as well as suitable modifications in Boilers. In addition, BHEL is supplying state-of-the-art SCRs for higher reduction in NOx emission and has technology collaboration with NANO Co. Ltd., Republic of Korea, for SCR Catalysts in coal fired power plants. PTI KKS RVK HRS