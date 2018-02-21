BHEL bags Rs 1,034 cr order from HPCL

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has bagged a Rs 1,034 crore gas turbine-based captive power plant order from HPCL.

In a regulatory filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said it has "won a prestigious contract for setting up a gas turbine based captive power plant on lumpsum turnkey (LSTK basis) under International Competitive Bidding (ICB)".

"Valued at Rs 1,034 crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for its Visakh Refinery expansion project at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," it added.

BHEL said this captive power plant is being set up to meet the power and steam required by HPCL for its planned refinery expansion from 8.33 to 15 MMTPA.

Shares of BHEL were trading 1.29 per cent lower at Rs 91.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS -