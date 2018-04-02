BHEL bags Rs 4.4K cr order for power unit in UP

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned power equipment maker BHEL said today that it has bagged an order for Rs 4,400 crore to set up a 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The order has been placed by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), BHEL said in a statement.

Located at Panki in Kanpur district, the project will be executed by BHEL on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) basis.

The key equipment for the project will be made at BHELs Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bengaluru and Jhansi plants, while the companys Power Sector ? Northern Region -- division will be responsible for construction and installation activities at the site.

Over 70 per cent of UPs power generating capacity, aggregating to more than 17,800 MW, has been installed by BHEL.

BHEL is Indias largest manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of around 1,80,000 MW of power plant equipment globally.

In the supercritical segment, the company said it has manufactured and executed 660 MW, 700 MW and 800 MW sets, thereby demonstrating its leadership status and technological prowess. PTI KKS SA