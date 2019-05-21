BHEL commissions 2 more units of Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned BHEL Tuesday said it has commissioned two more pumping units of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Telangana. The PSU commissioned unit 3 and 4 of 116 MW each."The pump for each unit is designed to lift 89.16 cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water by 105.5 metres," a company statement said.Developed by Telangana government, the greenfield lift irrigation project is located in Peddapalli district of Telangana.In the project, water shall be lifted from Sripada Yellampalli reservoir to Medaram reservoir and will be used for irrigation and water supply in nearby areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of the area and Telangana.BHELs scope in the project comprises complete electrical & mechanical (E&M) works including deign, manufacture, supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of seven sets of Vertical Pump-Motor sets along with associated auxiliaries. There are total seven units of 116 MW each in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Two units were commissioned last month. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU