BHEL commissions 2 units of lift irrigation project in Telangana

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned BHEL Thursday said it has commissioned two pumping units of 116 MW each of a lift irrigation project in Telangana.The 7x116 MW Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Package-6 is located at Peddapalli district of the state.The pump for each unit is designed to lift 89.16 cubic metres per second of water by 105.5 metres, a company statement said.The project, formerly known as Pranhita Chevella, is a greenfield project developed by Telangana government. A project that is built from scratch and is not following a prior work is called a greenfield project.In the lift irrigation project, water shall be lifted from Sripada Yellampalli reservoir to Medaram reservoir and will be used for irrigation and water supply in nearby areas.BHELs scope in the project comprises complete electrical and mechanical works including design, manufacture, supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of 7 sets of vertical pump-motor sets along with associated auxiliaries. PTI KKS ANU