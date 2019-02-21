BHEL commissions third 250-MW unit at Nabinagar power plant in Bihar

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) State-run engineering firm BHEL Thursday said it has commissioned the third unit of 250 MW at a coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) at Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The unit has been commissioned at the 4x250 MW greenfield Nabinagar Thermal Power Project, which is being set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL), a joint venture (JV) between NTPC Ltd and Indian Railways, a statement by the company said. This is the third 250-MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP. While the first two units are already under commercial operation, the fourth unit is at an advanced stage of execution, the statement said. The orders for steam generator and turbine generator packages to set up four units each was given to BHEL. The company's scope of work encompassed design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with associated auxiliaries and electricals, controls & instrumentation and electrostatic precipitators. The key equipment for the project was manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad and Bengaluru works, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector Eastern Region. BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NTPC and has supplied about 34,000 MW of the coal-based power plants of NTPC and its JVs that account for around 75 per cent of NTPC's coal-based installed capacity. PTI KKS RVK HRS