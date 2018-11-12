BHEL fully commissions 120 MW Pulichintala hydro power plant in Telangana

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned engineering giant BHEL said Monday that with the completion of fourth and final 30 MW unit, it has completely commissioned 120 MW Pulichintala Hydro-Electric Project (HEP) in Telangana. The other three units of the 4x30 MW Pulichintala HEP, commissioned earlier by the BHEL have been operating successfully, BHEL said in a statement. According to the statement, located in Suryapet district of Telangana, the greenfield project was set up for Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGENCO) on river Krishna. Power generation from Pulichintala HEP will contribute significantly in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions towards achieving a low carbon development path for the nation. BHEL was entrusted with execution of the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) package for the project comprising supply and supervision of erection & commissioning of 4 sets of Vertical Kaplan Turbines and Generators of 30 MW capacity each along with the associated auxiliary equipment. The equipment for the project has been manufactured and supplied by the units at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru, while the erection & commissioning on site has been carried out under the supervision of the companys power sector Southern Region construction division.BHEL has commissioned 1,073 MW of hydro projects in Telangana so far. In addition to hydro power projects, the BHEL has also commissioned seven Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) of various ratings aggregating to 521 MW, comprising 25 Pump-Motor sets. BHEL is presently executing another 40 Pump-Motor sets of 5,356 MW, including Palamuru Rangareddy LIS Stage - 2 & 3 of 2,610 MW (2 stages of 9x145 MW each), in the state. PTI KKS KKS ADIADI