BHEL-supplied equipments at Kaiga power plant create world record for continuous operation

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Equipped with BHEL-supplied sets, the 220 MW Unit 1 at the indigenously developed Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) of NPCIL has created a world record for continuous operation, the state-owned energy equipment maker said Tuesday.The complete steam turbine generator set and all the steam generators for the unit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) have been manufactured and supplied by BHEL.The unit now stands first amongst all the pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) in the world in terms of uninterrupted operation, a BHEL statement said.According to the statement, the unit has been operating continuously since May 13, 2016 and has surpassed the previous record of 894 days of continuous operation, which was held by a unit of Pickering Nuclear Generating Station (PNGS) in Canada.The first stage of the indigenous nuclear power programme of the country has attained maturity with 18 operating PHWRs. Twelve PHWRs accounting for 74 per cent of the Nuclear Power capacity are equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10 units of 220 MW each and two units of 540 MW).BHEL is the only Indian company associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme - the first stage PHWRs, the second stage fast breeder reactor (FBR) and the third stage advanced heavy water reactor (AHWR) and has been a partner for over four decades in the development of the indigenous Nuclear Power Programme since its inception.BHEL has dedicated infrastructure and skilled manpower to address the special design, manufacturing and testing requirements complying with international codes and standards for various components/equipment of a nuclear power plant.The company has proven its capability as a designer and manufacturer of both primary (reactor headers, end shields, etc) and secondary (turbine, generator, heat exchangers etc) side equipment for Nuclear power projects. PTI KKSBAL