BHEL wins Rs 137 cr order for renovation at Telangana TPS

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Power equipment maker BHEL today said it has secured an order worth Rs 137 crore for renovation and modernisation of electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) at a thermal power station in Telangana.

"Valued at Rs 137 crore, the turnkey order envisages carrying out renovation and modernisation of ESPs of three units of 200 MW each at Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station (STPS), stage-I (3x200 MW) of NTPC," it said in a BSE filing.

These ESPs have been in operation for more than 25 years.

The PSU is already executing similar projects on turnkey basis for NTPC and state utilities including Gujarat State Electricity Corporation and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company. PTI SVK ANU ANU