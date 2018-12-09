scorecardresearch
Bhim Army district chief's detention under NSA extended by 3 months

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The authorities of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has extended the detention of Bhim Army's district chief under the National Security Act by three months, an official said Sunday. Vikas was arrested in connection with the violence during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups in April. His detention under the NSA was extended by the district authorities on Saturday, official said. PTI CORRHMB

