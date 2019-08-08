Bhim Tank murder case: 24 sentenced to life imprisonment in Punjab

Fazilka (Pb), Aug 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced 24 accused to life imprisonment in a murder case of a 27-year-old Dalit man in Punjab's Abohar in 2015.The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaspal Verma pronounced the verdict in the brutal murder of Bhim Tank."The court sentenced 24 accused to life imprisonment in the murder case of Bhim Tank," said Deputy District Attorney Vazeer Kamboj.Among the accused who were convicted and awarded life sentence were liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda and his nephew Amit Doda.They were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC, Kamboj said.Of total 26 accused, one identified as Vivek alias Vicky was awarded four year sentence while another was acquitted, Kamboj further informed.All the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. In December 2015, Tank and his associate Gurjant Singh were attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Shiv Lal Doda's farmhouse in Ramsara, where they had gone to resolve a conflict with another group. Both were attacked by Doda's henchmen. Tank's limbs were chopped off and he later died at a hospital in Amritsar. Gurjant's limbs were also severed and sustained serious injuries in the incident.The incident that took place during previous SAD-BJP regime had sparked outrage in the state and the Congress, which was in opposition at that time, had then accused ruling Akalis of patronising Shiv Lal Doda who then had owed allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal.He had unsuccessfully fought the 2012 assembly polls as an Independent. PTI CHS VSD RHL