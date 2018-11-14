Bhoomi Rashi portal has changed land acquisition system in the country: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Digitalisation in India is reaching new heights and the Bhoomi Rashi portal has changed the land acquisition system in the country, Union minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said Wednesday.The portal has made the land acquisition process speedy, transparent and error-free, the minister of state for road transport and highways said.Mandaviya expressed confidence over the successful implementation of the Bhoomi Rashi portal in land acquisition process for roads and highways sector in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Mandaviya said that digitalisation in India is reaching new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Bhoomi Rashi portal of the ministry is an excellent testimony to this success. The portal allows for totally digital and paper-less processing of land acquisition cases, and has resulted in transparent, quick, corruption-free and error-free handling of land acquisition cases, the statement said. It has also made the possible real-time tracking of activities and generation of reports relating to land acquisition. Mandaviya said revenue records of about 7 lakh villages across the country have been integrated in the portal. This digital change has drastically reduced the time taken for issuance of land acquisition notifications from 3-6 months to 1-2 weeks, he added. The minister said while during the past two years, about a thousand land acquisition notifications could be issued every year, over 1,700 notifications have already been issued by the ministry in the first seven months of this financial year. PTI NAM ABM