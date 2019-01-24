BHU cardiologist's hunger strike enters fourth day

Varanasi, Jan 23 (PTI) Banaras Hindu University cardiologist Om Shankar's indefinite hunger strike, demanding a separate AIIMS for Varanasi, entered its fourth day on Wednesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and President Ram Nath Kovind visited the city for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas but my demand for health has gone unheard," the senior cardiologist said from the entrance gate of BHU, which is the venue for the protest. Shankar's protest has received support from Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who in a Tweet on Monday, said AAP supports the doctor's demand for a separate AIIMS in Varanasi. "Patients from neighbouring states and also from Nepal visit BHU for treatment. The varsity's medical college is packed, as a result many patients do not get admission there," Shankar said, explaining the need for a world class medical facility in the city. PTI CORR INDIND